Russell Martin looks set to win race to become new Rangers head coach

Russell Martin has emerged as the late front-runner as Rangers close in on the appointment of a new head coach.

The former Rangers and Scotland defender was reported to be finalising personal terms after accepting the position, which became vacant in February when Philippe Clement was sacked.

The apparently imminent appointment is the latest in a series of major developments at Ibrox.

An American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises secured a majority shareholding on Friday and new sporting director Kevin Thelwell officially began work on Monday.

Russell Martin played for Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Thelwell stated on his first day that the recruitment of a new head coach would come to a conclusion “in the coming days”.

Outgoing Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti and former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – who reportedly pulled out of the running – were also among the leading candidates.

Martin has been without a club since being sacked by Southampton in December after a 5-0 home defeat to Tottenham left Saints bottom of the Premier League on five points after 16 matches.

The 39-year-old had secured promotion in his first season in charge thanks to a Championship play-off final win against Leeds.

The ex-Peterborough and Norwich captain began his managerial career in November 2019 when he stepped up from MK Dons’ playing squad to take charge of his team.

Martin steered the Dons clear of relegation danger before the pandemic struck and his side finished 13th in Sky Bet League One in what proved to be his only full campaign in charge.

Martin moved to Swansea in August 2021 after the Welsh club made an official approach to MK Dons on the eve of their season opener, leading them to 15th and then 10th-placed finishes in the Championship before moving to Southampton.

Martin’s firm commitment to possession-based football drew some criticism as Saints struggled in the top flight and he defended his approach days before the fateful meeting with Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side.

“I get criticised for the same thing (as Postecoglou),” said Martin.

“About being stubborn and all that stuff. But if you believe in something and it’s taken you a certain way in life then to deviate too far from that is crazy.

Philippe Clement was sacked by Rangers in February (Steve Welsh/PA)

“I can’t speak for him but we are also adapting. We adapt shape, approach, personnel, but with the same consistency about what is important for us, with the same concept of the game. We can’t deviate too far from that otherwise we become nothing, really.”

Martin now looks set to take his principles up against another purveyor of possession-based football and one of his predecessors as Swansea manager, Brendan Rodgers, whose Celtic side recently won their 13th title in 14 years.

Although Rangers have only won three major trophies since emerging from the Ibrox liquidation crisis of 2012, Martin will have a good grasp of the fans’ demands and expectations, which have been raised by the takeover and the promise of a £20million investment in the playing side.

Martin spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan from Norwich at Rangers, playing under caretaker managers Graeme Murty and then Jimmy Nicholl.

His appearances included a 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat and 5-0 loss against a Rodgers-led Celtic side as Rangers finished third in the Premiership.