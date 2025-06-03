On your bike – England take different mode of transport to Oval due to traffic

England’s players cycled to the Kia Oval due to heavy traffic in the area that caused West Indies to be late for the third and final Metro Bank one-day international.

The Windies team coach did not get to the ground until around 12:40pm on Tuesday afternoon, 10 minutes after the scheduled toss, after stopping overnight in a hotel just three and a half miles away.

Road closures and a traffic light failure was said to be the cause of gridlock, which also held up England’s bus en route from their hotel to the ground five miles away.

But instead of waiting it out, England’s players decided to use rental bicycles to beat the traffic as they look to seal a 3-0 series clean sweep following wins at Edgbaston and Cardiff last week.

After the toss had taken place at 1:10pm, England captain Harry Brook said: “We were on the bus for a while, then we all decided to get off and get on some lime bikes.”

Play eventually got under way at 1:30pm, half an hour after the dead rubber was supposed to start.

This is not the first time England have arrived at a ground in unconventional fashion.

Some England cricketers, including Brook and Brydon Carse, used electric scooters to get to the Hagley Oval in November last year for the first Test against New Zealand.