I am enjoying my rugby – Leeds winger Ryan Hall, 37, signs new one-year contract

Veteran Leeds winger Ryan Hall has signed a new one-year contract, the Super League club have announced.

The 37-year-old, who passed the landmark of 500 career games in March, will now stay at AMT Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Hall is Super League’s record tryscorer with 260 and has spent the majority of his career with the Rhinos.

Hall has won Super League six times with Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I have always said if I feel I can still do a job for the team then I would like to continue playing,” Hall said. “This is currently my 19th season and it would be great to play a 20th season.

“I have spoken to players who have retired and they always say that you’ll know when your time has come but I am enjoying my rugby at the moment and being part of this Leeds Rhinos squad.

“We have got a lot we still want to achieve in 2025 but I am also looking forward to seeing where this squad can go over the next 18 months.”

Hall made his Rhinos debut in 2007 and has enjoyed a glittering career with the club, with successes including six Grand Finals wins and two Challenge Cups.

The England international rejoined Leeds this season after four years at Hull KR. He also had a spell with Sydney Roosters earlier in his career.