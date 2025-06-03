Gary Lineker’s The Rest Is Football podcast moves to DAZN following his BBC exit

Gary Lineker has taken his podcast to broadcaster DAZN following his departure from the BBC.

The partnership will see the hugely popular The Rest Is Football, which is fronted by Lineker alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, include footage of the Club World Cup in the video version of the show.

The deal with DAZN, which has rights for this summer’s revamped FIFA tournament in the United States, comes after the podcast was removed from the BBC’s audio streaming service last week following Lineker’s exit from the corporation.

The 64-year-old left his presenting role early following a social media row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

Lineker, who issued an unreserved apology, will no longer front the BBC’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season, with his final appearance on Match of the Day airing on May 25.

Pete Oliver, chief executive of growth markets at DAZN, said: “The Rest Is Football is essential viewing and listening for fans who want insight, entertainment, and personality — and this partnership is a brilliant way to bring the FIFA Club World Cup even closer to that audience.

“It’s about connecting global football with the voices fans trust and love, and showing the tournament in a fresh, exciting, and authentically British way.”