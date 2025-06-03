Shropshire Star
Federico Chiesa open to Italy return after frustrating first season at Liverpool

The 27-year-old featured just 14 times after arriving late in August in a £10million deal.

By contributor Carl Markham, PA
Published
Supporting image for story: Federico Chiesa open to Italy return after frustrating first season at Liverpool
Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa endured a frustrating maiden season at Anfield (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa admits a return to Italy is “something to think about” this summer.

The 27-year-old finished a frustrating maiden campaign in England, in which he featured just 14 times after arriving late in August in a £10million deal, as a Premier League winner and is currently targeting a return to pre-season training on July 8.

But asked about a return to his homeland, the Italy international told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “That’s something to think about during the summer.

Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa celebrates with the Premier League trophy
Chiesa won the Premier League but his first season with Liverpool was a frustrating one (Peter Byrne/PA)

“My family, my agent and I have a great relationship with Liverpool, and the goal is to be ready for the pre-season. We’ll find the best solution for everyone.

“I work every day with a Liverpool programme to be in top shape for the tests on July 8.

“While out of the squad (at Juventus), I was able to train in great condition, but I missed playing friendlies. I had to start from scratch at Liverpool and that held me back.

“I hope (next season) it’s my season. My dream is to participate in the World Cup.”

