England’s Nations League hopes ended by Spain comeback

England missed out on a place in the Women’s Nations League finals after Claudia Pina’s brace earned Spain a 2-1 comeback win in Barcelona.

Alessia Russo put England ahead on her 50th international appearance with a cool finish into the bottom corner, despite Spanish protests that Salma Paralluelo had been fouled in the build-up.

But substitute Pina spearheaded the comeback for the world champions, finding an equaliser only moments after being brought on before adding a second 10 minutes later.

Defeat meant England finished second in Group A3, while top-of-the-table Spain secured their spot in October’s semi-finals.

Claudia Pina struck twice for Spain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Next up for the Lionesses is a friendly with Jamaica on June 29 before their European Championship campaign begins against France on July 5.

Sarina Wiegman, who is set to announce her squad for the tournament this week, made four changes to the side that beat Portugal on Friday as Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Russo came into the starting line-up.

Spain attacked from the offset and Hannah Hampton was called into action early after Paralluelo’s corner flew through the box to reach Esther Gonzalez, but she was denied by a brilliant save from the England goalkeeper.

The hosts continued to threaten as Gonzalez pounced on a loose Leah Williamson pass before firing her shot well wide and Hampton smothered a teasing ball from Aitana Bonmati.

But England took the lead in the 22nd minute when Charles challenged Paralluelo inside her own half and, despite protests for a foul, play continued with Keira Walsh’s smart through pass into Russo, who broke forward before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

Spain were frustrated further as Paralluelo’s cross appeared to hit Charles’ hand in the box before Hampton grabbed the ball.

The Lionesses had a good opportunity when Beth Mead’s free-kick reached Williamson, but her header was comfortably collected by Catalina Coll, while at the other end Gonzalez hit a curling shot over the crossbar.

Missy Bo Kearns came on for Stanway at the break to make her senior England debut.

But Spain nearly equalised seconds into the half when Olga Carmona’s cross found Paralluelo, who fired over the bar.

Jess Carter and Chloe Kelly came on for Bronze and Mead, but the hosts continued to dominate with Mariona Caldentey the next to go close, sending her effort over.

England missed a spot in the Nations League finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The hosts eventually earned their reward on the hour mark when a cross was cleared as far as Patri Guijarro, who tapped the ball into Pina to fire home into the far corner.

Hampton then saved a Pina free-kick, but the influential Spanish forward soon struck again in the 70th minute with a curling strike from outside of the box.

Spain looked to extend their lead as Bonmati sent a shot over the bar before Gonzalez nodded wide and Hampton saved from Bonmati in added time.