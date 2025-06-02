Stuart Broad to work with South Africa ahead of World Test Championship final

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad is set for a short coaching stint with South Africa ahead of the Proteas’ World Test Championship final against Australia this month.

It is understood Broad – who claimed 604 wickets in 167 Tests, putting him fifth on the all-time list – will join South Africa’s squad on June 9 at Lord’s and work as a consultant for the day at training.

This will be Broad’s first coaching role, with the 38-year-old having been a television pundit for Sky Sports since retiring from professional cricket at the end of the 2023 Ashes.

Stuart Broad was frequently at his best against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broad bowed out in memorable fashion, hitting the last ball he faced for six and then claiming a wicket with his final delivery to help England claim a thrilling 2-2 series draw at the Kia Oval.

He was frequently at his best against Australia and finished with 153 wickets against them – the most by any bowler in Tests – which included eight of his 20 five-wicket match hauls and one 10-for.

South Africa will be hoping some of Broad’s magic can rub off on the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in their first appearance in the World Test Championship final, which starts on June 11 at Lord’s.