Ryan Mason set for first permanent managerial role after agreeing West Brom move

Tottenham coach Ryan Mason is set to land his first managerial role after agreeing to take over at West Brom, the PA news agency understands.

West Brom have been on the hunt for a new manager since Tony Mowbray was dismissed on April 21.

Mason quickly emerged as a leading candidate, but Spurs’ roller-coaster 2024-25 campaign – in which they secured Europa League success – only ended on May 25. After a short holiday, the former England midfielder was given time to deliberate and has now decided to accept West Brom’s offer.

It brings a seven-year coaching career at Tottenham to an end for Mason, who progressed through the club’s academy to also play 70 times for his boyhood team.

A decade on from earning his solitary England cap against Italy, the London-born coach will embark on his first managerial role in the Championship.

Highly-rated coach Mason held talks with Belgian club Anderlecht in October before a mutual decision was made to remain at Spurs, which enabled the 33-year-old to play his part in the club’s first trophy since 2008.

After two previous caretaker stints at Tottenham, including leading the club into the 2021 Carabao Cup final, Mason has long been tipped for a future in management.

Mason initially started coaching at youth level for Spurs upon his retirement in 2018 before being promoted to Antonio Conte’s coaching staff three years later not long after a seven-game spell as interim boss.

Ryan Mason during his time as Tottenham coach (John Walton/PA)

Another caretaker role came in 2023 following Conte’s departure before Ange Postecoglou kept Mason as part of his backroom team.

After a further two years as Tottenham first-team coach, Mason will take over West Brom after they finished ninth in the Championship.

Mowbray was dismissed in April after their play-off hopes ended despite only being hired in January to replace Carlos Corberan, who left to take over at Valencia.

Mason, whose contract at Spurs was up this month, will be tasked with leading West Brom back into the top flight for the first time since 2021.