Joe Root’s career in numbers after becoming England’s record ODI run-scorer

History repeated itself for Joe Root on Sunday as he became England’s record one-day international run-scorer by making his career-best score in the format.

It matches his achievement in Test cricket last year and here, the PA news agency looks at his latest statistical achievement.

Deja vu

Root’s long pursuit of Sir Alastair Cook’s record 12,472 Test runs for England reached its climax in October’s first Test against Pakistan in Multan when he moved his innings on to 70.

He continued the following day to reach 262, passing his previous Test best of 254 to claim the record in memorable style – and remarkably repeated the feat in ODIs with Sunday’s match-winning innings.

Going into the game needing 42 to pass Eoin Morgan’s record 6,957 ODI runs for England, he ticked off that mark before his 11th boundary of the innings took him past 7,000 for his career.

He passed his previous best ODI score of 133 with a six off Justin Greaves in the 41st over and finished on 166 not out, moving to 7,082 career ODI runs, as England chased down 309 to win by three wickets with seven balls to spare.

Root’s record

Root has starred for England across the different formats (John Walton/PA)

Root has over 20,000 runs for England across all formats, having been a key man for his country since his Test debut in December 2012.

His Test total moved past 13,000 with his 34 in the recent win over Zimbabwe, after which he has 13,006 at an average of 50.80 in 153 matches.

He averages 49.18 in ODIs and, while he has not played a T20 international since 2019 and made just 893 runs in 32 appearances, he averages a respectable 35.72 in the sprint format.

Sunday was Root’s 18th ODI century to go with 36 in Tests, a total of 54. He also has a further 112 international half-centuries to his name – 65 in Tests, 42 in ODIs and five in T20s.

Root’s underrated off-spin has brought him 71 Test wickets, 28 in ODIs and six in T20s for a total of 105.