Injury blow for Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic ahead of Club World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Club World Cup after undergoing Achilles surgery.

Kovacic missed the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace through injury earlier this month.

He returned to face Bournemouth in the Premier League but was sent off and sat out the final game of the season at Fulham.

City have now confirmed the 31-year-old has required an operation. No timescale has been put on his recovery but the focus is now on next season.

Kovacic will focus on getting fit for next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

A club statement read: “The Croatian midfielder is now set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup as City head to the USA in June.

“Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

City face Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in their first match of the Club World Cup in Philadelphia on June 18. They have further group games against Al Ain of Abu Dhabi and Juventus.

The 32-team tournament concludes on July 13.