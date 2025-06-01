Simone Inzaghi coy over Inter future after latest Champions League heartbreak

Simone Inzaghi refused to confirm if he would be Inter Milan manager at the Club World Cup after he experienced Champions League final disappointment for a second time in three seasons.

Inzaghi watched Inter get destroyed in Saturday’s showpiece in Munich as Paris St Germain ran riot to inflict a 5-0 defeat.

Inter were on course for the treble in April, but a Coppa Italia semi-final exit was followed by being pipped to the Serie A title by Napoli and their last chance of silverware evaporated at Allianz Arena in a final where the build-up had seen Inzaghi heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Inter Milan suffered a record Champions League final defeat (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if he would manage Inter at the Club World Cup in America, which begins in two weeks, Inzaghi said: “As I was saying before to your colleague, I cannot answer this question now. I came here out of respect for you, for politeness because I am hurting from a sporting point of view.

“It’s not the right time to talk about the future. We are extremely disappointed and since July of last year we’ve played 58 or 59 games, we got to this final match, so it’s awkward to talk about my future now.

“Again, we are extremely disappointed. We will be talking about the fact we won no silverware this year but these players deserve great credit because they gave it their very best shot and we suffered a lot of injuries. I wouldn’t change these players for anyone else.”

While Inzaghi would not be drawn on his future, he did back Inter to bounce back from defeat by a record margin in a European final.

Desire Doue put Inter Milan to the sword (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The club is strong, the club supports us, we have already signed two player for next year and we know we will have to sign some more, but the club has always supported us all the way,” Inzaghi said.

“They were with us in our victories, in our defeats, the president (Giuseppe Marotta) was there, all the top executives, again everyone is extremely disappointed, but they told me they are proud of what Inter achieved this year in these 59 matches.

“We’re very sad now and clearly there were a whole lot of fans who came to support us and unfortunately as was the case two years ago we failed to win the most important match.

“We have been through this before, we have suffered heavy defeats in the past and when you lose a final it always leaves a mark, but we can get going again all together because the club is solid and always supports us.”

Simone Inzaghi could not inspire Inter Milan to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Inter president Marotta backed Inzaghi to continue, telling the official club website: “Our assessment of Inzaghi hasn’t changed.

“As I’ve already said, he still has one year left on his contract and over the past four years, he’s proven himself worthy of the role he holds.

“He’s shown great professionalism, and one disappointing night doesn’t erase all his achievements.”