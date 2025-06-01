Manchester United agree Matheus Cunha signing from Wolves
Cunha will be the first summer signing for Ruben Amorim’s side.
By contributor PA Sport Staff
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Wolves to sign Matheus Cunha.
The Brazil forward has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to a visa and registration.
The 26 year-old, who has won 13 senior caps for Brazil, scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.