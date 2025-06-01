John Stones joins up with England camp as he continues comeback from injury

John Stones will continue his rehabilitation from injury with England after he joined their training camp in Spain ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier with Andorra.

Stones has been sidelined since February with a thigh injury and is not fit enough to feature in this month’s fixtures with Andorra and Senegal.

However, the Manchester City defender has linked up with the national team for the first time since Thomas Tuchel took over.

A statement on England’s official X page read: “John Stones is joining the Three Lions for a number of days in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from injury. Good to have you with us for the start of camp, Stonesy.”

Centre-back Stones endured another injury-ravaged 2024-25 campaign and made only 20 appearances for Manchester City, with his last outing a 3-1 loss at Real Madrid in the Champions League knock-out round on February 19.

Stones last played for England in October under interim boss Lee Carsley.