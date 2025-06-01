Harry Kane greets Lewis Hamilton as England players take in Spanish Grand Prix

England players got Thomas Tuchel’s second international camp under way with a day out at the Spanish Grand Prix in the Barcelona sun.

Captain Harry Kane, who led a large contingent of players at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, greeted Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton before the race and offered his support for McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Kane was asked by former world champion Nico Rosberg if he had any advice for Norris, who is embroiled in a title battle with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

England’s Eberechi Eze (left) and Ivan Toney (right) in the pit lane before the Spanish Grand Prix (Bradley Colyer/PA).

“For him it’s all about preparation. I am sure he is prepared to the best of his ability and then it’s going out there and being free. He knows he can do it, he’s won enough already so hopefully he can go all the way,” Kane told Sky Sports.

“I watch the F1 as much as I can and obviously a few English guys doing well this season, so I’m looking forward to seeing them.”

Kane briefly caught up with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and George Russell of Mercedes before the ninth race of the 2025 season started at 2pm.

England boss Tuchel was also at the track ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier with Andorra in Barcelona.

England’s Dan Burn in the paddock before the Spanish Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Dan Burn was one of several England players shown around McLaren’s garage, whilst Chelsea quartet Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer were in attendance after Wednesday’s Europa Conference League success.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bukayo Saka were also present.

John Stones joined the squad too after it was announced earlier on Sunday that he would continue his rehabilitation from injury with the England squad in Spain.

Stones has been sidelined since February with a thigh injury and is not fit enough to feature in this month’s fixtures with Andorra and Senegal.

However, the Manchester City defender has decided to link up with the national team for the first time since Tuchel took over, having last played for England in October and only managed 20 club appearances during another injury-ravaged 2024-25 campaign.

England manager Thomas Tuchel in the paddock before the Spanish Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Newcastle defender Burn has benefitted from the absence of Stones and made his long-awaited senior debut at the age of 33 against Albania in March.

He is eager to catch the eye again in Saturday’s Group K fixture with Andorra, which will take place at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium.

Burn added: “I’m hot, actually very hot but I’m excited though. First time I’ve been at the Formula One.”

Asked about upcoming opponents Andorra, Burn insisted: “I don’t know about formality, they’re all tough games but excited for another camp and another World Cup qualifier.”