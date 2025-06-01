Elina Svitolina saves three match points before knocking out Jasmine Paolini

Elina Svitolina sprung a French Open surprise by knocking out fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

The 30-year-old from Ukraine saved three match points before winning 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

“I would’ve never believed this match would swing my way,” she said. “It was a really difficult match, Jasmine was playing really, really well. It was really tough. I had to fight until the last point and I’m very happy to be in the next round.

“Of course it’s one or two points which decided the second set. I was really pleased to win the second set and played really well to close the match.

“We are at a grand slam so everyone is playing very well and everyone is fighting. It’s all about trying to stay focused and finding the opportunities.”

Svitolina’s husband, Gael Monfils, was knocked out by Jack Draper in a thrilling four-setter on Thursday night.

“It’s important to recover because today was a very difficult match,” she added.

“An ice bath, some food, speak with my brother and Gael as well, enjoy the moment with them and then practice tomorrow to prepare for my next round.”