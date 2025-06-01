Carnival atmosphere in Paris after Champions League success

Thousands of fans lined the Champs Elysees on Sunday as Paris St Germain celebrated their Champions League triumph.

PSG brought the trophy back to Paris for the first time after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on Saturday night – the record margin of victory in a Champions League final.

The number of fans on the Champs Elysees were limited to 100,000 after violence marred PSG’s stunning victory.

Paris St Germain players presented the Champions League trophy to supporters during a parade on the Champs Elysees (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Two people died and the French interior ministry reported 559 arrests were made across France during the celebrations.

But there was a carnival atmosphere in Paris as fans waved flags, lit flares and belted out the Queen anthem ‘We Are The Champions’.

An open top double-decker bus in the PSG colours of blue, red and white, with the words ‘Champions D’Europe’ written on it, made its way slowly down the Champs Elysees to the Arc de Triomphe.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of club owners Qatar Sports Investments, and head coach Luis Enrique – who won the Champions League in 2015 with Barcelona and became the seventh manager to lift the trophy with two different clubs – led the celebrations.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique, right, and club president Al-Khelaifi, centre, enjoyed the trophy parade (Thibault Camus/AP)

The trophy was passed down the bus to every player, who were proudly wearing their winner’s medals.

Defender Presnel Kimpembe grabbed the microphone to sing “Ici c’est Paris!” (This is Paris) and captain Marquinhos urged FIFA to reward Ousmane Dembele for his efforts by saying “Ousmane, Ballon d’Or.”

France forward Dembele scored eight goals in PSG’s European campaign and was named by UEFA as the best player in this season’s Champions League.

After the parade, the players and staff were received at the Elysee Palace by French president Emmanuel Macron.

“At last it’s Paris,” said Macron. “A lot of people know that as a teenage, 32 years ago, I was supporting the OM (Olympique Marseille) team in Munich.

“Now the Paris team has carried off the Champions League and you did it in a most sublime, fantastic way.

“You brought Paris to the top of Europe and you gave us all something to live for and be excited about together.

“It is a team with willpower, ambition and a sense of solidarity.

French President Emmanuel Macron (centre) congratulates Paris St Germain players at the Elysee Palace after the team won the Champions League (Thomas Padilla/PA))

“That’s the football we like to see and that’s the football you showed us – and I would like to say to Luis Enrique, ‘We owe a lot to you for this victory’.

“You did it, finally Paris won, and this victory owes a lot to you Mr President (Al-Khelaifi). For 14 years you’ve been through a lot and you’ve always defended the club, the city and French football.

“There were years where it was hard for Qatar, but they kept believing in PSG.”

The celebrations will conclude at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening with a trophy presentation in front of the club’s season ticket holders.

There will also be a closing lap of honour from the players.