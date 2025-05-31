Saturday’s briefing: Beever-Jones nets England treble as Liverpool bid for Wirtz

Aggie Beever-Jones plundered a hat-trick as England Women set up a winner-takes-all Nations League clash with World Cup winners Spain with a 6-0 demolition of Portugal.

Liverpool have made an improved offer for Bayer Leverkusen striker Florian Wirtz as they attempt to beat Bayern Munich and Manchester City to his signature.

For Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, the focus is retaining the services of skipper Bruno Fernandes.

Three-sy does it

Aggie Beever-Jones (right) scored a first-half treble against Portugal (Adam Davy/PA)

Beever-Jones marked her first Wembley start for England with a hat-trick in a 6-0 Nations League rout of Portugal.

The 21-year-old Chelsea striker became just the third woman – and second Lioness after Beth Mead – to score three times at headquarters, where Lucy Bronze, Mead and substitute Chloe Kelly were also on target.

Beever-Jones said: “I’m delighted. I don’t even know any of the records and whatever, but I think someone just said it was Beth, so to be alongside her is something really, really incredible.

“It’s my first time playing at Wembley for England and I don’t think it could actually get much better than that.

“It was incredible. Wembley’s always been a special place. Obviously, we won the FA Cup here not so long ago with Chelsea, I saw the girls win the Euros here – for me it’s such a historic place.”

Going with the Flo

Liverpool have tabled an improved offer for Bayer Leverkusen’s Germany international Florian Wirtz (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Liverpool have made an improved offer totalling £109million for Bayer Leverkusen forward Wirtz, the PA news agency understands.

The Reds’ second bid for the Germany International – which includes add-ons – would make him the most expensive signing in the club’s history if it was accepted by Leverkusen.

Wirtz was a star performer in the Bundesliga club’s domestic league and cup triumph in the 2023-24 season and also shone for Germany at last summer’s Euros.

Should he stay or should he go?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is hopeful that skipper Bruno Fernandes (pictured) wants to stay at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amorim thinks skipper Fernandes wants to stay at Manchester United amid interest from free-spending Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Fernandes, 30, admitted after the Europa League final defeat by Tottenham loss that United could end up cashing in on him with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal reportedly willing to triple his salary and pay the Premier League club up to £100million.

Asked after his side’s 3-1 friendly win over Hong Kong if whether that might have been Fernandes’ last appearance for the club, head coach Amorim said: “I don’t think so.

“I don’t know for sure, nobody knows, but I don’t think so. I think he wants to stay. He needs to be in the best league in the world.”

What’s on today?

All eyes will be on Munich’s Allianz Arena on Saturday evening as Paris St Germain attempt to finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy.

However, standing in the way of the French double winners are three-times European champions Inter Milan, who are desperate to soothe their pain at surrendering the Serie title to Napoli.

Inter were beaten in the 2023 final by Manchester City in Istanbul, three years after PSG went down to Bayern Munich in Lisbon, but one of them will emerge victorious this time around.