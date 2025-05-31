Jannik Sinner makes light work of Jiri Lehecka at French Open

Jannik Sinner is clearly making up for lost time at this year’s French Open.

The world number one, who only returned from a three-month doping ban three weeks ago, raced into the fourth round in just 94 minutes.

Sinner won the first 11 games against Czech Jiri Lehecka on his way to a commanding 6-0 6-1 6-2 victory.

“This morning I said to my team I’m feeling well and physically ready,” said the Italian.

“We had to go hard in the beginning because the beginning in grand slams is very important for confidence. I warmed up well, I felt very good so after 20-25 minutes I was feeling brave.

“My team gave me the right tactics, I tried to play them in the match so it’s a combination of also being happy on court – it’s very important.

“After today I don’t think there’s much I can improve but every opponent is different.”

Sinner will meet Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev on Monday.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Arthur Fils has revealed he won a five-set match on Thursday despite having a stress fracture in his back.

The 20-year-old 14th seed, who beat Jaume Munar in a marathon match lasting four and a half hours, has been forced to withdraw from the tournament.

He said: “I had some issue with the back for a long time, and during the match against Munar it got worse.

“Then I did some examinations. They were not good at all. I’ve got some stress fracture.”

Fils was unsure whether he will be fit enough in time to compete at Wimbledon.