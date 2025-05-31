Jamie Overton set for spell on sidelines with broken finger

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the rest of England’s white-ball series against West Indies because of a broken finger he sustained in Thursday’s first ODI.

Overton dropped a sharp return catch from just his second delivery in the Windies’ reply to England’s 400 for eight and immediately sprinted to the dressing room clutching his right hand while grimacing.

After some treatment, the fast bowling all-rounder returned and sent down five more overs, impressively claiming career-best ODI figures of three for 22, but he is now set for a short spell on the sidelines.

“Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remaining Metro Bank one-day internationals and the Vitality IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger,” an ECB statement said.

England will not draft in a replacement for the last two ODIs – on Sunday at Cardiff and Tuesday at the Kia Oval – or the three-match T20 series, which gets under way on Friday at Chester-le-Street.

Injuries to Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson saw them withdraw from the squad ahead of the ODI series, with Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Luke Wood England’s remaining pace options.