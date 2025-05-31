Jack Draper sweeps aside teenager Joao Fonseca to reach French Open fourth round

Jack Draper extended his stay in Paris into the second week after sweeping aside Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The British number one out-thought and outmuscled his 18-year-old opponent, thudding 32 winners in a commanding 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory in just an hour and 46 minutes.

“I played good, the first set was really key,” he said. “I got on top of him and used my forehand really well.

“Mentally it was a good performance from me today. I’m happy to be in the second week here and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Fonseca is a precocious talent who brings a huge, noisy contingent of supporters from his homeland wherever he goes.

There were fans in the famous yellow football shirts dotted all around Court Suzanne-Lenglen and they were making themselves heard throughout the early stages.

But Draper, who dealt with a partisan crowd when he beat 38-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils on Thursday night, dampened the South American enthusiasm as he raced away with the first set in just half-an-hour.

Draper dominated the second, although he did have to save a break point with an ace as he served for it, before a Fonseca error sealed the deal.

A relentless Draper kept the pressure on in the third, breaking in the first game after a punishing rally to take a decisive lead.

The fifth seed’s victory was sealed when a demoralised Fonseca could only plant a return apologetically into the net.

“My first two rounds, I played at night,” added Draper. “Playing against Gael the other night, I didn’t think I could hit the ball past him.

“It was so cold and I couldn’t really do much but today the ball was getting up more and the faster conditions definitely suit me. Either way, I will be ready for my next round.

“Joao has caught the attention of everyone on tour, the players and the fans. Today my experience came through.

“I don’t think he has played as many grand slams as I have but he has got an unbelievably bright future so all the best to him.”