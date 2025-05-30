Luke Humphries thanks Phil Taylor for ‘extra boost’ after winning Premier League

Luke Humphries says a pep talk from Phil Taylor inspired him to become the Premier League champion.

The world number one completed darts’ ‘triple crown’ as he beat rival Luke Littler in the final at the O2 Arena in London, adding to his World Championship and World Matchplay wins.

He joined an esteemed list as only Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson had previously won all three prestigious tournaments.

And the 30-year-old revealed chatting to Taylor – a six-time Premier League champion – helped him get over the line.

“To Phil Taylor, thank you so much. He has given me so much support,” he said. “He has given me a lot of advice and an extra boost tonight. I’m really happy with that win.

“I’ll keep it private between me and Phil. He just gave me confidence and was supportive of me. I think when you’ve got the greatest dart player in the world, showing a bit of support and belief in you, it makes you feel good.

“It’s always nice when someone believes in you, but when the best in the world, or was the best in the world, believes in you it feels good.”

Humphries looked a good bet to dominate the sport until Littler came along 18 months, with the teenager’s to the World Championship final kickstarting an enduring rivalry.

They are streets ahead of the rest of the field and this was their 24th meeting in 18 months, with nine of them coming in this season’s Premier League alone.

Humphries revealed that Taylor’s advice was centred on him rather than how to beat Littler.

“It wasn’t anything to do with Luke. It was all about me,” he said. “He’s never going to give me advice on how to beat people. He’s just going to give me advice about me.

“It’s all about me. He was telling me stuff about myself, about my just believing in me, to be honest.

“I would never, ever say anything that he’s told me specifically, because that’s our business.

“But he’s just really supportive and gave me that bit of advice.”