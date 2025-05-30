Kent beat holders Gloucestershire in Blast thriller as Somerset see off Surrey

Zak Crawley played his part in an explosive Kent batting display which was enough to ensure Gloucestershire started the defence of their Vitality Blast crown with a four-run loss.

Crawley smashed four maximums in a rapid 37 from 17 balls while Daniel Bell-Drummond top-scored for hosts Kent with 60 in an imposing total of 208 for three in Canterbury.

It proved too much for Gloucestershire but only just as late hitting by Ben Charlesworth (38) revived their hopes before two for 22 by Tom Rogers made sure the champions got their South Group campaign under way with a defeat after being restricted to 204 for seven.

Somerset won a repeat of last year’s semi-final with Surrey despite a fine innings of 92 by former England opener Jason Roy.

Roy, who last played for his country in 2023, scorched a scintillating 92, but received little support as Surrey limped to 146 for nine.

Overseas pace duo Matt Henry and Riley Meredith claimed three-wicket hauls for 2024 runners-up Somerset, who won by five wickets with 13 balls to spare after Will Smeed led the way at the top of the order with 35.

Liam Dawson had Essex in a spin to help Hampshire record a thumping 106-run victory at Ageas Bowl.

James Vince (62) was one of three Hampshire batters to pass fifty and it helped his team post a mammoth 230 for seven.

Michael Pepper struck 51 for Essex before falling to Dawson, who finished with four for 26 after recently being recalled to the England set-up.

Birmingham Bears topped North Group last year but started this season with a seven-wicket loss to Nottinghamshire in a high-scoring encounter.

Sam Hain’s unbeaten 92 proved the bedrock of Bears’ 226 for five, but he was outclassed at Trent Bridge by Jack Haynes.

Haynes blitzed 89 not out from 41 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes, to lead Nottinghamshire home in the final over.

A superb individual display by David Willey inspired Northamptonshire to a 13-run victory over former club Yorkshire in another run fest.

Northamptonshire captain Willey struck 54 and along with Justin Broad’s 67 it helped the away side make 237 for four at Headingley.

Both James Wharton and Will Sutherland hit 58 for Yorkshire, but three for 42 for Willey made sure his new team fought back to limit the hosts to 224 for nine.

David Willey in action for Northamptonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Shan Masood guided Leicestershire to a five-wicket triumph over Derbyshire with 45 not out.

Derbyshire made 170 for six, but were indebted to 70 down the order from Martin Andersson after three for 37 from Logan van Been had them reeling on 51 for five.

A mature innings from Pakistan captain Masood endured Leicestershire chased their target with minimal fuss with Pat Brown, who earned an England Lions recall last winter, smashed for 47 off his 2.4 overs.