Chido Obi hits brace as Man Utd bounce back to beat Hong Kong

Teenager Chido Obi’s first senior goals for Manchester United helped Ruben Amorim’s side bring the curtain down on a money-spinning post-season trip to Asia with a 3-1 comeback win against Hong Kong.

Last week’s Europa League final defeat to fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham compounded the Red Devils’ worst top-flight campaign since suffering relegation 51 years ago.

United travelled to Asia straight after Sunday’s game against Aston Villa for a pair of friendlies, which are worth in the region of £8million for a club facing a first season without European football since 2014-15.

Amorim’s side were booed on Wednesday after losing 1-0 to the ASEAN All-Stars in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur and returned to action in challenging conditions at the Hong Kong Stadium two days later.

Departing Jonny Evans made his final appearance for the club in a side that included captain Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, who both started amid widespread speculation over their respective futures.

United dominated from the outset but, like to so often this season, an inability to take their chances was punished as Juninho put Hong Kong ahead against the run of play with a shot that squirmed past Tom Heaton in the 19th minute.

Mason Mount was denied a penalty as the clock wound down and provided a fine 82nd-minute cross that was glanced home by striker Obi.

Ayden Heaven, who like Obi joined from Arsenal this season, completed the victory against Hong Kong with a stoppage-time header.