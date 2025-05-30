Aggie Beever-Jones hopes hat-trick earns spot in England’s Euro 2025 squad

Hat-trick heroine Aggie Beever-Jones hoped to keep a smile on England boss Sarina Wiegman’s face as she attempted to book a seat on the plane to the Euro 2025 finals.

The Chelsea striker scored three times inside 30 first-half minutes in a 6-0 Nations League rout of Portugal at Wembley on Friday evening to set up a Group A3 showdown with leaders Spain next Tuesday.

In the longer term, Beever-Jones is eager to make Wiegman’s squad – which will head for Switzerland in July – and her efforts beneath the famous arch did her no harm.

Asked about her ambitions of making the final party, Beever-Jones told ITV4: “Someone asked me a similar question this week and I just said ‘for me, I’m just focusing on the current and the now and I believe everything else will fall into place’.

“But as long as I’m giving the right people headaches and making Sarina happy, then so be it.

“But I think it was a good team performance today as well. We were really clinical in the first half.

“If I’m honest, the standard dropped a little bit in the second and we’re looking to improve that so we’re ready for the Euros.”

Beever-Jones’ treble came either side of goals from Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead as the Lionesses raced into a 5-0 half-time lead, with substitute Chloe Kelly adding a sixth, just after the hour.

She said: “I’m absolutely shattered first. Honestly, coming into this today after a busy season, I got told I was starting and I just wanted to help the team as much as I could.

“But I’m absolutely delighted right now. I can’t quite believe it, if I’m honest.”

Wiegman was delighted with the performance a night when her players stepped up in timely fashion.

The head coach said: “Of course, that’s what we wanted. You go back to business and you want to show it on the pitch. It’s an important game, we want to do well in the Nations League, we want to keep in the running to win it.

“We needed a win and it’s really good to see the team showing up like this.”

However when it was suggested things could not have gone much better, she added with a smile: “There’s always things to improve, of course, but it’s a good score.”

For Kelly, a first England goal since the 2023 World Cup finals capped a week in which she also became a Champions League winner, but one which also saw her Euro 2022-winning team-mate Mary Earps retire from international football.

She said: “What she did in an England shirt is absolutely incredible.

“She paved the way for so many goalkeepers and the future generations goalkeepers, so I’m gutted that she’s retiring. But I wish her all the best for the future and hopefully we see her a lot as well.”