Noni Madueke snaps back at critics after Chelsea win Conference League

Noni Madueke believes “critics make the game” after Chelsea left their troubles behind them by lifting the Conference League trophy on Wednesday.

A tumultuous season culminated in glory as Real Betis were beaten 4-1 in Wroclaw to add silverware to the Blues’ place in the Champions League next term.

The occasion looked to have got the better of Chelsea’s young side when they fell behind early and struggled to impose themselves against a Betis side determined to make the most of their first European final.

But two wonderful assists from Cole Palmer midway through the second half turned the final around as first Enzo Fernandez then Nicolas Jackson scored, before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo wrapped up the campaign in style.

“To the critics? Critics make the game,” said 23-year-old Madueke.

“I’m not too worried about them, they spur you on so thank you. But you’re not going to get swearing out of me.”

It has been far from a simple path for Enzo Maresca’s team who looked to have blown their top-five chances following a poor run of two Premier League wins in 10 matches between December and February, with supporters during home matches turning on the team and in particular the head coach.

Chelsea have the youngest squad in Premier League history and a manager who has just completed his first season in a senior top-flight role, yet he was accused of playing a slow and uninspiring style of football that supporters appeared to be rejecting.

However, a strong finish in the league – securing their place in Europe’s top competition with victory over Nottingham Forest on the final day – was capped with the first trophy in Poland of the Clearlake Capital ownership era.

Chelsea became the first club to win all three of UEFA’s current competitions (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“The last few weeks we’ve taken a leap (in maturity),” said Madueke.

“You look at the game against Nottingham Forest how we came through that, the Liverpool (3-1) and United (1-0) games at home, and obviously (Wroclaw).

“The first half was difficult but we came out and showed our desire. I’m so proud.”

There was a lingering question during the run-in over whether, given the club’s history, finishing fourth and winning UEFA’s third competition would constitute success.

“Of course that’s a success,” said Madueke.

“Especially where we’ve come from the last few years. We know Chelsea is a winning club so there was nothing in our minds apart from winning.”

Despite the difficulties, Maresca can look with satisfaction on his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge and on his growing reputation as a manager.

He has now won trophies in his first two senior campaigns in England having led Leicester to the Championship title in 2023/24.

“The gaffer is top,” said Madueke.

“He won last year at Leicester and he won this year in his first year at Chelsea, and qualified for the Champions League, so I don’t understand why there would be criticism of him.”