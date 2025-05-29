Minor injury rules Katarina Johnson-Thompson out of competing in Austria

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been forced to pull out of her first heptathlon since collecting Olympic silver in Paris after sustaining an injury in training.

Johnson-Thompson was set to take part in the Gotzis Hypo Meeting in Austria from May 31-June 1.

Instead, the 32-year-old two-time world champion will have to wait as she recovers from what she says is a minor issue.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Liverpudlian wrote: “I’m really gutted to share I’ve picked up an injury in training this week so won’t be competing (at the Hypo Meeting) at the weekend.

“I was really looking forward to competing in my first heptathlon since Paris, especially at Gotzis as the event is so special.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve had to make this decision. Thankfully the injury is nothing serious and I’ll be back on the track shortly.

“Good luck to all the athletes competing in Gotzis, no doubt you will put on another great weekend of combined events for all the fans that will be there. See you soon!”

Johnson-Thompson’s silver last summer in France was her first Olympic medal in four Games.