Heather Knight ruled out of England’s summer with hamstring injury

England batter Heather Knight is hoping to be fit for the World Cup after being ruled out of the rest of the international summer with a hamstring tendon injury.

Knight top-scored as England completed a T20 series clean sweep against the West Indies on Monday, but her unbeaten 66 from 47 balls came at a cost as she was unable to field due to injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday she had sustained a “significant tendon injury” in her right hamstring, meaning she will miss the three one-day games against the West Indies and the upcoming series against India.

Knight top-scored during England’s clash with the West Indies (Steven Paston/PA)

Knight will also be absent for the London Spirit’s title defence in this season’s Hundred.

However, the ECB is hopeful the former England captain will be available for this year’s World Cup in India which is scheduled to start in September.

A statement from the ECB said: “An MRI scan has revealed that Heather Knight has suffered a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring and will be ruled out of home international cricket and the Hundred in 2025.

“She will now undergo further assessment with the England women’s medical team to determine the next steps of her management.

“Although no return date can be set at this stage, it is hoped Heather will be available for selection for the ICC Women’s World Cup in September 2025.”

Knight, who was replaced as captain by new head coach Charlotte Edwards, shone in both of her visits to the crease in the T20 series success against the West Indies, scoring 109 runs without losing a wicket.