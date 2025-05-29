Cameron Norrie eases past Federico Gomez to reach French Open third round

Cameron Norrie equalled his best French Open run by reaching the third round after beating Federico Gomez in straight sets.

The British number three made hard work of the first set against Argentinian powerhouse Gomez, but eventually cantered over the line 7-6 (7) 6-2 6-1.

Gomez was appearing in his first grand slam main draw aged 28 and as a lucky loser having been beaten in the final round of qualifying.

Built more like a Pumas prop-forward than a tennis player, the world number 144 was like a human wrecking ball at the back of a cramped Court 13.

At one stage Gomez narrowly avoiding barging into a line judge, tripped over an advertising board and still won the point.

Norrie needed seven set points to take the first set but it knocked the stuffing out of Gomez, who won just three more games and was limping by the end of the two hour 14-minute encounter.