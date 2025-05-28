Sam Underhill handed four-match ban for dangerous tackle in Challenge Cup final

England flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss Bath’s bid for the Gallagher Premiership title after receiving a four-week ban.

Underhill was cited for a dangerous tackle on Lyon full-back Davit Niniashvili during Bath’s EPCR Challenge Cup final victory in Cardiff.

The Bath forward received a yellow card from Scottish referee Hollie Davidson, but a complaint was then lodged by match citing commisssioner Philippe Lenne.

An independent disciplinary committee imposed the period of suspension, with European Professional Club Rugby stating his return to play date will be determined once his future playing schedule is confirmed.

Bath’s next fixture is a final game of the regular Premiership season against Saracens on Saturday.

That is followed by a play-off on June 6, then the Premiership final eight days later if Bath get there.

In terms of Underhill’s potential England schedule, there is a non-cap match against France on June 21, with the first Test against Argentina two weeks after that.

EPCR said: “Underhill accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but did not accept that it warranted a red card.

“The independent disciplinary committee upheld the complaint, finding that Underhill had tackled Davit Niniashvili in a dangerous manner that warranted a red card, and it determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“The committee gave the player credit for his remorse and timely acceptance that he had committed an act of foul play.

“But because of his prior disciplinary record, the committee were only able to discount the entry point sanction by two weeks. They therefore imposed a four-week suspension.”

Johann van Graan has led Bath to within sight of a trophy treble (Mike Egerton/PA)

Underhill received a three-week ban in April after being sent off for a high tackle against Challenge Cup opponents Pau.

He is an integral part of the Bath armoury under head of rugby Johann van Graan, and his ban is a major blow for the club.

Premiership title success would see them complete an historic trophy treble this season, having already won the Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup.