Rio Ferdinand announces he is leaving TNT Sports pundit role

Rio Ferdinand has announced he is leaving his role as a pundit with TNT Sports to focus on his business interests.

The former Manchester United and England defender has been part of the broadcaster’s punditry team for a decade but will stand down after its coverage of Saturday’s Champions League final.

“Since retiring from football, it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching BT Sport and TNT Sports,” he said in a statement published on his X account.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen but has been essential to our success.

“As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories. I am excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents and my other business interests.

“I hope to stay connected with you all in different capacities. Thank you once again for everything!”

Sources close to TNT Sports have told the PA news agency that this is an amicable parting of ways, and that the door is being kept ajar for future opportunities.

Ferdinand first announced he was working as part of the BT Sport team in May 2013, with BT rebranding as TNT Sports in the summer of 2023.

The 46-year-old has become a regular part of the presenting line-up for the broadcaster’s European club football coverage but is now set to spend more time working on his personal content channels.

His Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel currently has 1.32 million subscribers.

Ferdinand will sign off as part of TNT’s presentation team for the Champions League final between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday.

Earlier this month Ferdinand was forced to miss a number of matches after being hospitalised by what he later described on his YouTube channel as a “mad virus”, admitting at one point he thought it was “lights out” for him.