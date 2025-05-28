Luke Littler hoping to land big fish and win back-to-back Premier League titles

World champion Luke Littler is hoping to reel in fish shop owner Gerwyn Price en route to winning a second consecutive Premier League title that would “mean everything” to him.

The 18-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen if he can retain his crown at the O2 Arena, where he is the big favourite after finishing top of the standings with six nightly wins and a record-breaking 45 points.

Price had been set to avoid Littler when he moved 5-1 up against Chris Dobey in Sheffield last Thursday but collapsed to lose and was leapfrogged by Nathan Aspinall to third spot.

“Yeah, it’s been a good 16-week campaign but that is all out the window now,” Littler said.

“Obviously the stats are there. I’ve dominated in many ways, averages, 180s, ton-plus checkouts but it is down to one night. First is the semi-final against Gez and for myself, I just want to win that semi-final and make sure I am in the final back-to-back.

“Well, he (Gez) might live to regret it if I do get the win over him tomorrow, but I am not one to say I am going to smash him. We’ll just have to see how it goes.

“It would mean everything (to follow Taylor and Van Gerwen). It’s obviously my first big TV title defence tomorrow night but for myself I just have to look forward to the first semi-final with Gerwyn and go from there.”

Price, runner-up in this tournament in 2023, boasts a strong record against Littler with seven wins from nine meetings.

The Welshman revealed his unusual preparation for Thursday’s showpiece with a shift in ‘Chippy 501’ in Markham.

“Yeah, it was Bank Holiday Monday and it was quite busy, so I had to go in to give them a hand,” Price revealed.

“It was absolutely rammed from the minute we opened. I enjoy doing that. Getting my hands dirty, cooking up some fish and meeting the people that probably come there to meet me rather than eat the fish, but it’s good when they buy the food as well.

“We only sell cod, we did try haddock but not many people like it. We probably sell a 14oz fish, which is quite big.”

Luke Humphries is hoping to win a maiden Premier League title (Nigel French/PA)

Price, who claimed he wanted to finish fourth, also insisted recent Littler wins over him may be a blessing in disguise.

He added: “I would rather he has won two out of the nine rather than I be 9-0 up and he turns me over in the O2. Hopefully I get myself back on track and back on top of Luke tomorrow.”

World number one Luke Humphries faces Aspinall in the second semi-final and is eager to add the Premier League to his World Championship and World Matchplay titles.

Humphries said: “Everybody wants to win the three. Whether people believe it is a triple crown or not, it doesn’t really bother me. I think in my mind they are the three biggest tournaments to win.”