Joe Cole hails ‘absolute genius’ Cole Palmer after Chelsea win Conference League

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole described Cole Palmer as an “absolute genius” after he helped the Premier League side win the Europa Conference League.

Palmer put on a virtuoso display in the second half to help the Blues overturn a 1-0 half-time deficit against Real Betis to run out 4-1 winners.

The 23-year-old made two sublime assists to help his side create history by becoming the first club to win all three major UEFA trophies.

Cole said on TNT Sports: “Cole Palmer, absolute genius. We don’t produce these players.

“They don’t fall off trees. He took the game by the scruff of the neck tonight and made it happen.

“There aren’t many players in world football who can do what he does.”

The third-tier tournament may not be the level Chelsea have played at in the past, but Cole, who was a Champions League runner-up in 2008, says it will be a stepping stone.

“Chelsea is a huge club at this level,” he added. “And what I would say, for these young players and this team to win a trophy, it’s going to take them to the next level.

“But it’s not about that tonight. It’s about a group of young footballers, young coaches, coming together and achieving something.

“Don’t be looking down your noses at this.”