Jamie Smith to open batting as England’s white-ball era under Harry Brook begins

Jamie Smith will open the batting as England’s new white-ball era under Harry Brook starts with the first of three one-day internationals against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

Smith has been a revelation at Test level with bat and gloves but his elevation to number three at the Champions Trophy earlier this year backfired as he made just 24 runs in three innings in Pakistan.

England had a torturous campaign with three defeats in three, leading to Jos Buttler’s resignation as captain, but Smith has been backed to set the tempo at the top of the order alongside Ben Duckett.

Before the Champions Trophy, Smith had only batted once in the top-three at 50-over level – for Surrey in 2019 – but his load is lightened as Buttler slots back into the rank and file as wicketkeeper.

Brook said: “Me and Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) just have this desire that Smudge (Smith) could be an unbelievable white-ball opener.

“I’m not saying he’s cemented his spot, but he’s going to get a good, good, good crack at it.

“He’s such an immense player. He can play the moving ball, as we’ve seen in Test cricket, and there’s no reason for why you can’t go out there and bang it as an opener.

“Baz actually said in Pakistan to me and a few lads – he just had this burning desire that Smudge could be an amazing opening batter in one-day cricket. We’re giving it a crack and see how he goes.”