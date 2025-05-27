Jurgen Klopp: Parade should have been one of great days in Liverpool’s history

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the horrific scenes at the club’s victory parade showed there were “more serious” matters than football.

A 53-year-old white, British man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs after dozens of people were injured by a car on Water Street, close to the end of the route.

Klopp, who attended Sunday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace and watched Monday’s parade from near to where the incident occurred, said that had destroyed “one of the greatest days in the history of the city”, after he was inducted into the League Managers Association Hall of Fame 1,000 Club on Tuesday.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was back in the city to watch their trophy presentation and victory parade (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It should have been one of the greatest days in the history of the city, after a long time because we didn’t have the opportunity to do it last time,” said the German, whose 2020 Premier League winners were denied a similar celebration due to Covid restrictions.

“It just showed the two faces of life. The most beautiful face for a long time: the parade was incredible, the mood was incredible.

“And from one second to another everything changed and we learned again there are more serious things in the world than football.

“Thoughts and prayers go to the injured people and their families as well. I don’t know how and why it happened but we know what happened and that’s very bad.”

Screengrab taken from Instagram of a story posted by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (Virgil van Dijk/Instagram)

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk wrote on Instagram: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.”

Van Dijk’s team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was born and grew up in West Derby close to the club’s former Melwood training ground, expressed his sympathies on Instagram, adding: “The city will continue to pull together as it always does.”

Fellow Scouser and former captain Steven Gerrard wrote on Instagram he was “shocked, sickened, and saddened”.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan, who paid tribute to the emergency services and hospital staff, said in a video posted on the club’s website: “This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

“I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

“We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police.”

The King said he had been “deeply shocked and saddened”, adding: “It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances.

“At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

“Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “deeply saddened” by the scenes.

Emergency services helped injured fans after the incident (Owen Humphreys/PA)

William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate said in a personal message on social media: “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground.”

The Prime Minister said he was in close contact with Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotheram about the incident, adding: “Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole country are with all of those that are affected, those injured, which of course includes children, their families, their friends, the whole community, Liverpool fans everywhere.”