Gus Atkinson out of England ODI series against West Indies with hamstring strain

England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of this week’s one-day series against the West Indies with a hamstring strain.

Atkinson was in clear discomfort during the closing stages of the innings victory over Zimbabwe in the Trent Bridge Test, bowling only three tentative overs on the final day.

After assessing the problem, England have decided not to risk the Surrey quick in Harry Brook’s first assignment since taking over as white-ball captain.

Atkinson, who took three wickets against Zimbabwe, is not thought to be a major doubt for the forthcoming Test series against India, beginning at Headingley on June 20, but no risks are being taken with the 27-year-old.

Atkinson took three wickets against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

He was the most experienced member of the pace attack in Nottingham, with the likes of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes all absent on fitness grounds, and England do not want any further setbacks ahead of a marquee series.

No replacements have been called up for the ODI leg, which starts at Edgbaston on Thursday and takes in games at Cardiff and the Oval.

England’s fast bowling options for those games include a fit-again Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts and the returning Luke Wood.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the upcoming Metro Bank one-day internationals against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain.

“He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team. No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.”