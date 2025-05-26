Four children among injured after car ploughs into Liverpool parade crowd

Four children were among about 50 people injured in a “horror” incident after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade, with one youngster seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the Bank Holiday Monday incident was not being treated as terrorism and was believed to be an isolated incident following the arrest of a 53-year-old man at the scene.

The force said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to the Mayor of Liverpool about the incident, adding: “Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.”

At a press conference on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

Footage circulating online appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

Officers surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

(PA Graphics)

Witness Les Winsper, 55, told The Guardian of how the incident unfolded in front of him.

He told the newspaper: “People started banging on the (car) windows.

“Then they smashed the windows and he panicked and put his foot down.

“He then hit someone and that person has gone in the air and he’s ploughed through the rest of them.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Another witness, who was walking with a group of friends, said he saw a car “speeding up” and hitting pedestrians.

(left to right) North West Ambulance Service’s Dave Kitchin, Merseyside Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Nick Searle, chief fire officer for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service during a press conference (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mike Maddra told the PA news agency the “car turned left, mounted pavement, come towards us and runs towards the buildings”.

He said “we got out the way and it was speeding up”.

Mr Maddra said he thought he saw two people being hit and added, “it looked deliberate”.

In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.”

He later added: “They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.

“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.

“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”

Former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish said: “Shocked, horrified and deeply saddened about what happened at the end of the parade today.

