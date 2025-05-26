Carlos Alcaraz eases to straight-sets victory in French Open defence

Carlos Alcaraz got the defence of his French Open title up and running with a straight-sets win over Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, looking for a second Roland Garros crown and a fifth grand slam title, won 6-3 6-4 6-2 in just under two hours.

Alcaraz was consigned to play on Court Suzanne-Longlen, presumably because he prefers not to play later in day, which he may have had to on the main court, Phillipe-Chatrier.

He also had to deal with a late change in opponent, having originally been drawn against former world number four Kei Nishikori.

“I think it was really, really solid,” he said. “The first round for every tournament is never easy and probably coming here as defending champion, it could be even tougher.

“But I just started pretty well, I kept my good pace during the match, which is great.

Casper Ruud also got off to a flying start at Roland Garros (Thibault Camus/AP)

“I tried to be really focused on my game

“Hopefully I’ll keep going in the next round but I’m just really, really proud about my start here in Roland Garros.”

Former finalist Casper Ruud also got off to a flying start, the Norwegian seventh seed disposing of Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 6-4 6-2.