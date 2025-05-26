Ben Griffin defies Matti Schmid to win Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin did just enough to hold off Matti Schmid by a single stroke on the final day of the Charles Schwab Challenge and clinch a maiden individual PGA Tour title.

The American and German both began Sunday’s session tied for the lead on 13 under, but Griffin immediately put himself a stroke ahead with an eagle on the first hole.

He quickly stretched the lead to three with a birdie on the next hole – which Schmid bogeyed.

A double bogey from Schmid on the fifth hole seemed to sew up Griffin’s win, but four dropped shots from the American ensured the result went right down to the wire.

A par on the 18th ultimately proved just enough for Griffin to raise the trophy, a month after he tasted team success at the Zurich Classic.

Bud Cauley of the US finished three shots back for third on nine under par.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood finished alongside World No 1 Scottie Scheffler on eight under after carding a final day score of two under 68.