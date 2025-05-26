Andy Murray jokes about Novak Djokovic’s return to form under a ‘proper coach’

Andy Murray broke the ice when he met up with Novak Djokovic at the French Open by saying: “Now that you have a proper coach, you’re winning tournaments!”

The Scot was reunited with Djokovic for the first time since the pair announced Murray would no longer be coaching the 24-time grand slam champion when they appeared alongside Roger Federer at Rafael Nadal’s tribute ceremony.

Djokovic has since turned to his former coach, Dusan Vemic, and won his 100th ATP title – and his first since the Olympics last year – in Geneva on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic won his 100th ATP Tour title in Geneva (Martial Trezzini/AP)

The 38-year-old Serbian, who stressed the decision was mutual, said: “We kind of joked around.

“I had also time to speak to him and Roger about, you know, reflecting on some of the nice memories we had in our rivalries and playing Nadal here etc.

“So that was quite special, being in the room with these two guys first for quite some time.

“In terms of the joke about the tournament, yeah, he did congratulate me, and he said, ‘now that you have a proper coach, you’re winning tournaments!’.

“I don’t know. I didn’t take that as a joke. I mean, yeah, of course he was joking, but, you know, I think I have said enough, but I will say it again: Andy is just an amazing person.

Novak Djokovic, left, Roger Federer, centre left, and Andy Murray, right, were in Paris for the ceremony for Rafael Nadal, centre right (Thibault Camus/AP)

“For him to join my team and for us to give a shot to this player/coach relationship was really an incredible thing for tennis and for both of us.

“I was very privileged and honoured. I was enjoying myself very much regardless of the fact that we haven’t had maybe the success we both wanted or people expected us to have.

“But I still think that I have learned things on the court with him, I have enjoyed my conversations with him about tennis, because I still think that he’s one of the most brilliant tennis IQ guys out there.

“Personally, I actually enjoyed my time very much with him, and I feel like we have a closer relationship because of our working relationship in the last four, five months.”

Djokovic, seeded fifth at Roland Garros, begins his quest for a 25th grand slam title against American Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday.