West Ham finish with a flourish with victory at relegated Ipswich

Ipswich bid their farewells to their Premier League status after just one season in the top flight with a 3-1 defeat to West Ham in the final game of the season at Portman Road.

Town gifted the first goal to James Ward-Prowse just before the half-time break following a dreadful back pass from skipper Sam Morsy.

They equalised just after the restart through Nathan Broadhead but the teams were level for just three minutes after Jarrod Bowen restored West Ham’s lead and Mohammed Kudus put the icing the cake with a goal three minutes from the end.

It was Town’s ninth consecutive loss following their dismal season and they won just four games this season, three away – at Tottenham, Wolves and Bournemouth, and just one at home to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s season finished with them in 14th place.

Town defender Axel Tuanzebe’s backpass almost eluded Christian Walton and at the other end Omari Hutchinson shot was safely gathered by the Hammers’ Polish goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski.

Broadhead brought out an excellent save from Fabianski and Morsy hit a low shot just wide from outside the penalty box.

Niclas Fullkrug tangled with Dara O’Shea in the penalty area and the Hammers striker claimed he was fouled but referee Tim Robinson turned away his appeals for a spot-kick.

Walton came to the rescue of the home side when he turned away a shot from Bowen and the ball rebounded to Ward-Prowse but he was crowded out by the Ipswich defence.

Hutchinson struck the left hand post of the West Ham goal when he was found on the right by O’Shea but the offside flag was raised and the Tractor Boys fell behind in the 43rd minute following a dreadful error.

Tuanzebe’s throw-in found Morsy and he put the ball into the path of an unmarked Bowen, who passed to Ward-Prowse for the West Ham midfielder to convert.

Ipswich drew level in the 52nd minute through a wonderful strike from Broadhead. The Wales international collected the ball from Jens Cajuste and threaded his way into the penalty area, where he unleashed an unstopped shot past Fabianski.

The Hammers were back in front three minutes later after Bowen played a one-two with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and rifled a shot past Walton.

Within seconds of coming on as substitutes Jack Clarke and Liam Delap combined to almost make it 2-2 and Clarke’s mazy run and shot across the penalty area nearly led to a goal as the ball went inches wide.

Kudus struck the Hammers third goal when he exchanged passes with Guido Rodriguez and bent a shot beyond Walton, while at the other end Clarke’s cross across the six-yard area found Hutchinson – who just failed to find the back of the net.

Massimo Luongo and Aaron Cresswell came on to play their final games for the two teams to loud cheers from both set of fans as the game drew to a close.