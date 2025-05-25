Spurs brought down to earth after Europa glory as Brighton secure big win

Europa League winners Tottenham were brought back down to earth with a 4-1 home loss to Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Dominic Solanke put Spurs ahead after 17 minutes to continue the feel-good factor after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao ended a 17-year wait for silverware.

With uncertainty over the future of Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, the Australian would have been eager to end a horrid domestic campaign with one final victory, but Jack Hinshelwood struck twice in quick succession after the break for the visitors.

Spurs fans serenaded head coach Ange Postecoglou followed Wednesday’s Europa League triumph (John Walton/PA)

It was followed by a late third by Matt O’Riley’s penalty before Diego Gomez struck a superb fourth in stoppage time to help Brighton finish eighth, but that was not enough to secure European football.

Defeat for Spurs meant they recorded a lowest ever Premier League finish of 17th, but the full-time whistle was blown with home supporters waving flags and singing for the team following their European triumph.

Tottenham were back in action after their historic victory at San Mames and, despite three days of celebrations, Postecoglou started eight players from Wednesday.

This included midweek hero Brennan Johnson, who had been the last to leave the stage during a euphoric open-top bus parade on Friday night.

A sea of blue and white flags greeted Spurs onto the pitch before a predictably sluggish start followed, with Simon Adingra dragging an early shot wide for Brighton and Mats Wieffer then sent an effort over.

Jack Hinshelwood (second right) celebrates with his team mates after scoring his second goal (John Walton/PA)

It took only four minutes for Postecoglou to be serenaded by the home fans and, with quarter of an hour played, Spurs were awarded a spot-kick.

Mathys Tel was caught in the penalty area by Wieffer and Solanke stepped up to lift the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-0 after 17 minutes.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, captain in the absence of Son Heung-min, kept out a Hinshelwood header at the near post in the 30th minute before the hosts should have added a second goal.

A lightning counter-attack allowed Pedro Porro to play in Tel, but his low left-footed shot was saved by Bart Verbruggen seven minutes before half-time.

Changes were made by both head coaches at the break, with Kaoru Mitoma introduced for the Seagulls and it immediately paid off.

Mitoma forced a corner and Brajan Gruda’s delivery ricocheted to Hinshelwood, who steered past Vicario from close range in the 51st minute.

It sparked a frantic period, with Brighton substitute Gomez denied by Vicario before at the other end Tel raced past Wieffer to set up Johnson, but he side-footed wide.

The visitors continued to press and, after Vicario tipped over a fierce Yankuba Minteh strike, Carlos Baleba had a low effort deflected onto the post from another corner.

Postecoglou sensed Spurs’ dip in energy but, before a triple substitution could be made, Hinshelwood made it 2-1 after 64 minutes.

Tottenham failed to deal with another Gruda corner and Hinshelwood pounced quickly to back-heel past Vicario.

Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison were sent on with 25 minutes left, but the Seagulls made sure of the points when O’Riley fired past Vicario from the penalty spot after Bissouma brought down Gomez.

Gomez concluded the scoring with a sumptuous 25-yard strike in stoppage time, but the Tottenham fans rallied around the squad with flags being waved to celebrate a first European title in 41 years.