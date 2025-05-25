Ruben Amorim vows to turn around Man Utd after ‘disaster season’

Ruben Amorim told fans “the good days are coming” as Manchester United’s head coach apologised for a wretched campaign during an impassioned end-of-season address.

Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat to fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham compounded the Red Devils’ worst top-flight campaign since relegation in 1973-74.

United ended the campaign 15th in the standings after Sunday’s 2-0 win against Champions League-chasing Aston Villa, which came thanks to Amad Diallo’s header and a penalty from departing Christian Eriksen and was aided by a controversial disallowed goal for Villa.

Christian Eriksen was given the chance to cap his farewell appearance with a goal from the penalty spot (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amorim took to the field with his players shortly after the whistle to address the Old Trafford crowd.

“I want to apologise for this season,” said the head coach, who succeeded Erik ten Hag in November. “I know you are really disappointed with me and with the team.

“The second thing I want to say is thank you. We are very grateful for your support during the season and I know that was really hard.

“I know it was really hard to support us in many games but now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past – because this season is in the past, it’s over.

“We fight each other, or we stick together and move forward.

“Six months ago, in my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw, I said to you ‘the storm is coming’.

“Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.

“If there is one club in the world that proved in the past that it can overcome any situation, any disaster, it’s our club, it’s Manchester United Football Club.

“Now I want to say sorry also to my players. Sometimes I was not fair, but I try always to be honest with you guys. Thank you very much, see you next season.”

United bade farewell to Victor Lindelof, Eriksen and Jonny Evans ahead of a lap of appreciation – before heading straight to the airport for money-spinning friendlies in Malaysia and and Hong Kong.

United have to make money where they can to help fund Amorim’s rebuild having missed out on Champions League qualification, and an estimated £100million windfall, by losing to Spurs in Bilbao.

Sweeping changes are needed to shape the side in the Portuguese’s image three years after interim boss Ralf Rangnick warned the club needed “open-heart surgery”.

Asked if things were still as drastic as that, Amorim said: “No, I think we did a lot of changes as a club in this maybe six months.

“We changed maybe so many things that a normal club could do in three years. A lot of people leaving and in the day-by-day, the way we behave, who is in charge in Carrington, who decides things.

Ruben Amorim applauds the Manchester United fans after the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That is really important. If you look in the past, I think that was a characteristic of this club, that the culture, the standards were really high.”

Pushed on how much the squad needs changing, Amorim added: “It’s hard to talk about that because we have the (financial) fair play rules and we are limited, especially this year, so we need to be patient.

“Of course, we are going to have changes. You saw three players today are leaving, and they are characters.

“We need that kind of characters here, but then we have to see the characteristics of the player to try to play in the different way, but we have to be patient because we have the limitation of fair play rules.”