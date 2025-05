Manchester United controversially end Aston Villa’s Champions League hopes

Manchester United’s worst season in 51 years ended with a 2-0 win against 10-man Aston Villa, who saw their Champions League hopes go up in smoke in controversial fashion at Old Trafford.

Wednesday’s meek Europa League final loss to Tottenham in Bilbao compounded the Red Devils’ wretched campaign, ending their hopes of silverware and European qualification in the process.

United returned to action with the bit between their teeth and dominated for the most part against Villa, with Amad Diallo’s header and the departing Christian Eriksen’s spot-kick sealing a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Amad Diallo, centre, heads Manchester United’s first goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Their 11th win of a woeful Premier League campaign means the hosts finish 15th, while Unai Emery’s men have to settle for sixth and Europa League football next term.

United dominated play before and after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saw red for wiping out Rasmus Hojlund at the end of the first half, but Villa were understandably furious to see a Rogers opener ruled out minutes before Diallo scored.

Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir did not have the ball in control when it was taken out of his hands by Rogers, but referee Thomas Bramall blew for a foul before his ball entered the goal meaning it was not reviewable by VAR.

The agitated Alejandro Garnacho’s absence from the squad was the main talking point before a game United follow by jetting off on a post-season trip to Asia.

Alejandro Garnacho waves to the Manchester United fans after the match

United fans, led by The 1958 supporters’ group, protested about the club’s ownership outside the ground before kick-off and fan anger continued inside Old Trafford.

The hosts started well and Mason Mount was denied twice in quick succession by Martinez, who could be leaving Villa this summer.

Bruno Fernandes, whose future is also under the microscope, and Casemiro were denied, with Diallo fizzing narrowly wide as United started with the kind of intensity lacking on Wednesday.

United fans chanted Amorim’s name and substitute Diogo Dalot slammed an effort off the post as they continued to concern Villa.

Villa failed to muster so much as a clear-cut chance in a first half that ended with Martinez receiving his marching orders.

Hojlund latched on to a poor back pass from Matty Cash and took a touch beyond the Villa goalkeeper, who altered his run to ensure he stopped the United striker running behind. Martinez looked surprised to see Bramall show him a red card.

Emiliano Martinez was sent off after bringing down Rasmus Hojlund (Martin Rickett/PA)

Robin Olsen came on and saw Hojlund head past him early in the second half, only for offside to be called.

Fernandes went close from distance as United continued to knock on the door, with Casemiro’s delicate effort clipping the outside of the post. Amorim kicked a bottle in frustration.

The Old Trafford faithful chanted the coach’s song as Hojlund saw a low drive held and Casemiro lasered over.

News that Everton had taken the lead at Newcastle sparked excitement among the Villa fans, who saw Fernandes go close before they thought their side had scored in the 73rd minute.

Harry Maguire misjudged a header and Rogers raced through to take the ball from Bayindir, with Bramall blowing his whistle before the shot found the net.

Morgan Rogers, centre right, and his Aston Villa team-mates react after his goal was disallowed (Martin Rickett/PA)

The goal was ruled out and Villa’s mood darkened three minutes later as Fernandes played a beautiful ball over for Diallo to head home in front of the Stretford End. “Champions League, you’re having a laugh” chanted the United fans.

Substitute Eriksen looked determined to cap his final appearance for the club with a goal and, after a couple of chances, had the opportunity from the spot.

Emery applauded sarcastically after Ian Maatsen was adjudged to have brought down Diallo, with Eriksen converting the resulting penalty.

Jonny Evans is also departing and saw a stoppage-time header saved.