Lando Norris reveals Monaco Grand Prix success is a dream realised

Lando Norris says he has realised a childhood dream and looks forward to his own kids telling everyone that their dad won the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old converted his scintillating lap-record pole position on Saturday into victory on Sunday as he held off local hero Charles Leclerc and overcame the strategy puzzle of a mandatory two-stop race.

Norris became McLaren’s 16th Monaco winner but their first since Lewis Hamilton in 2008 and cut team-mate Oscar Piastri’s championship lead to three points after the Australian finished third.

Monaco is the jewel in the Formula One crown and undoubtably the famous prestigious on the calendar and Norris was overjoyed to etch his name into the history books.

Princess Charlene of Monaco congratulates Lando Norris (David Davies/PA)

“Seeing the chequered flag and winning in Monaco is something I dreamed of when I was a kid,” Norris said.

“The view of the team and seeing everyone, my mum and dad down below… it’s the feelings inside, which are really the special ones.

“There are many things that I think everyone dreams of – it’s getting to Formula 1, winning a race in Formula 1 and winning a race in Monaco. And we achieved it today.

“I think the best bit is that my kids one day will be able to tell everyone that I won in Monaco. That’s probably the thing I’m most proud about.

“It’s the meaning, the history, the people that have won here in the past.

“They don’t always go on to be champions, but most of them have. And just to know in 30 years’ time, I can say ‘I mastered Monaco that one year’ – or hopefully a few more – but that one year is something I look forward to saying.”

Norris survived a scare when he locked up at turn one but stayed ahead of Leclerc and he remained in control of the race despite the mix of pit-stop strategy.

The FIA introduced a mandatory two-stops for this year in a bid to spice up the race on a track where overtaking is nigh-on impossible.

Max Verstappen left his second stop until the penultimate lap, backing Norris up into Leclerc and taking his chance on a red flag playing into his hands.

Norris cut Piastri’s gap in the championship to three points (David Davies/PA)

That did not materialise as he finished fourth and Norris was able to savour his Monaco moment.

The British driver has been open about his frustration over qualifying struggles which left him trailing in the championship race and he has been criticised for making mistakes under pressure.

Norris insists he always had belief and feels he now has positive momentum to take into the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend.

“I was more proud of yesterday than I almost was of today,” Norris added.

“Not just because a pole in Monaco sets up a win but the accomplishment of doing it, no matter what the track would have been, was something I’m more proud about.

“To kind of give myself that momentum, that boost, definitely makes me feel better going into Barcelona next week.

“People have their own opinions, they can do all of those things. Thing is, none of them are true, 99 per cent of the time. So, it’s all crap.

“I don’t mind what people write as long as I know the truth and my team know the truth.”

Lewis Hamilton gained two places to finish fifth for Ferrari.