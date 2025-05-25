Juventus ensure Champions League action next season with victory at Venezia

Juventus booked a Champions League place next season as Manuel Locatelli’s penalty secured a thrilling 3-2 victory at relegated Venezia.

Locatelli kept his nerve 17 minutes from time after Venezia, relegated with the defeat, had fought back in a vain attempt to deny Juventus finishing fourth in Serie A.

Daniel Fila fired Venezia ahead after two minutes and a quickfire Juventus equaliser through Alberto Costa was ruled out by VAR.

Juventus did level through Kenan Yildiz’s fine finish after 25 minutes and Costa set up Randal Kolo Muani six minutes later.

Ridgeciano Haps equalised for Venezia 10 minutes after the restart, but Hans Nicolussi Caviglia brought down Francisco Conceicao and Locatelli calmly dispatched the spot-kick to guarantee Juventus joy and Roma pain.

Despite winning 2-0 at Torino, Roma came fifth and will play in the Europa League next season.

Leandro Paredes converted from the spot to put Roma ahead after 18 minutes and Alexis Saelemaekers soon added a second after the restart.

Manuel Locatelli celebrates a goal during Juventus’ 3-2 vital Serie A victory over Venezia ). (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP)

Atalanta were already assured of third place and Champions League qualification but lost 3-2 at home as Parma secured their top-flight survival.

Daniel Maldini scored twice in the space of 60 seconds to give Atalanta a comfortable half-time lead.

But Parma replied through Antoine Hainaut and a Jacob Ondrejka double, with the winner coming in the first minute of stoppage time.

Empoli’s relegation was confirmed by a 2-1 home defeat to Verona.

Fiorentina qualified for the European Conference League spot next season at Lazio’s expense with a 3-2 victory at 10-man Udinese.

Nicolo Fagioli, Pietro Comuzzo and Moise Keane – who scored the winner eight minutes from time – turned around an early deficit against Udinese hosts, who had Jaka Bijol sent off for two bookable offences before half-time.

Lazio finished below Fiorentina on goal difference and miss out on European football altogether after losing 1-0 at home to 10-man Lecce, who started the day in relegation danger.

Santiago Pierotti was sent off in first half stoppage time after Lassana Coulibaly had put the visitors ahead, but Lazio could not find an equaliser and were reduced to 10 themselves in the final seconds when Alessio Romagnoli saw red.

Barcelona celebrated their LaLiga title success with a 3-0 victory at fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the opening 17 minutes and Dani Olmo converted a stoppage-time penalty as Barcelona finished the campaign with 102 goals, becoming the first LaLiga side to reach three figures since 2016-17.

Atletico Madrid had earlier made absolutely certain of third spot by routing Girona 4-0 in Catalonia.

Substitute Alexander Sorloth scored a second-half hat-trick and Clement Lenglet was also on target as Girona’s disappointing season ended on a low note.

Fifth-placed Villarreal finished on the same points total as Bilbao by beating Sevilla 4-2 for a sixth successive victory.

Yeremy Pino and Papa Gueye struck inside the opening eight minutes before Djibril Sow gave Sevilla hope.

Alex Baena restored the two-goal cushion and Gueye added a fourth after the restart, with Ramon Martinez managing a late consolation for the visitors.