Chloe Kelly celebrates European glory months after pondering break from football

England forward Chloe Kelly is convinced newly crowned Women’s Champions League winners Arsenal saved her career after finding herself in a “dark place” earlier this season.

Stina Blackstenius’ strike broke the deadlock in the 74th minute in Lisbon, where Arsenal beat heavy favourites Barcelona 1-0 to lift the trophy 18 years after doing it for the first time.

In January, Arsenal academy product Kelly returned to the Gunners on loan from Manchester City, where she felt her situation had become so unsustainable that she took to social media to share her discontent and publicly express her desire to leave.

“As soon as I stepped foot in this club, I found happiness,” said an emotional Kelly after the final.

“(Arsenal manager) Renee Slegers, as soon as she got on the phone to me, to give me the opportunity to represent this badge, I wanted to repay her. From being in such a dark place to now, it’s crazy.

“I was ready to take a break from football completely. I’m just grateful.”

Kelly’s contract at City expires in June, and while her next steps are still to be determined, one thing seems certain. In January, she wrote: “I’ve accepted my future is not at (City) beyond then.”

The 27-year-old has made clear she would love to stay at Arsenal, where she began her senior career in 2015, if the opportunity were to present itself.

“Look, if (the final) is my last game for the club, I’ll forever be grateful,” said the soon-to-be free agent. “I know I’ve given my all to Arsenal football club and Arsenal football club has given their all to me.

“They gave me an opportunity to step foot on the pitch and find happiness. It’s not about football at times. No matter what happened today, the club gave me happiness.”

Slegers, under contract until the end of next season, handed Kelly a start in Saturday’s triumph.

Kelly was handed a start in Lisbon (Zed Jameson/PA)

Fan-favourite Kelly will forever be celebrated as the hero who scored England’s extra-time winner in their Euro 2022 Wembley final with Germany to secure the Lionesses their first major title.

A large part of her frustration at City was around a lack of playing time, particularly ahead of England’s European title defence this summer.

Kelly has made 13 Arsenal appearances across all competitions since January, scoring twice, and was included in England boss Sarina Wiegman’s squad for their final two Nations League group stage matches, beginning with Portugal at Wembley on Friday then away at World Cup holders Spain on June 3.

It is the final chance to impress Wiegman before she names the players she feels have the best chance of defending England’s title in Switzerland.

But first, Kelly can take some time to reflect on the journey that began when she and some of her team-mates – including England captain Leah Williamson and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy – were just girls at the Arsenal academy, not Champions League winners.

“It’s amazing,” she added. “You see the journey that everyone is on. Arsenal have always paved the way for women’s football and we continue to do so. They are the ones who allowed us to be here today.”