Carl Frampton believes Josh Taylor showed his age in welterweight debut defeat

Carl Frampton believes Father Time has caught up with Josh Taylor whose quest to become a two-weight world champion began with a unanimous points defeat to Ekow Essuman on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old former undisputed junior welterweight champion from Prestonpans moved up to 147lbs after losing his previous two bouts to Jack Catterall and Teofimo Lopez.

Taylor’s debut at welterweight against the 36-year-old opponent in the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, with the WBO Global Welterweight Championship up for grabs, started encouragingly for the home fighter.

Ekow Essuman, left, beat Josh Taylor (Steve Welsh/PA)

However, the contest turned towards Essuman in the second half with the judges scoring 116-113, 116-112 and 115-112 in favour of the hardy Botswana-born fighter from Nottingham.

There will be questions about Taylor’s future – his record is now 19-3-0 – and former two-weight world champion Frampton, an ex-stablemate of the Scot, weighed in.

He said: “I seen glimpses of real good stuff at the start from Josh and then it just started to fade in the second half and just sadly, it looks like he’s not the fighter that he once was and that’s what happens when you’re involved in hard fights and you get older.

“It happened to me and it happens to us all. It’s a shame to see, a real shame to see.

“But again, like I’ve always said about Josh, he’s someone who never got the credit he deserved when he should have had it.

“The guy should have been Sports Personality of the Year.

“Incredible, what he did when he became undisputed and who he fought to win it and how quickly he did it in his career.

“But it’s clear to say that he’s not the fighter that he used to be.

“He just slowed down a bit and Ekow the engine, that’s his name and he’s fit and he’s gritty and dogged and going to be there all night.

Josh Taylor, left, was making his debut at welterweight (Steve Welsh/PA)

“This is what happens as you get a bit older.

“I know Ekow is older than Josh, but he hasn’t been in the hard fights that Josh’s been in and it just takes something away from you.

“I’m sure Josh has earned plenty of money and he’s got a lovely wife, Danielle, and a good family and it’s not up to me to tell anybody what they do with their life, but he’s reached the pinnacle.

“He’s done what no one even dreams they can do and become an undisputed (champion).

“No one thinks about that when they turn pro. He done it in a marquee division and he should be very proud of that.”