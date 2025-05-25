Brentford miss out on Europe after Marshall Munetsi stunner snatches Wolves draw

Marshall Munetsi produced a stunning strike to help Wolves come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Brentford who saw their faint European dreams end.

Both sides were far from perfect in a first half which made for an entertaining affair, with Bryan Mbeumo opening the scoring for Brentford with his 20th goal of the campaign.

Amid all the action, the Wolves fans were referencing Manchester United with their songs, aimed at Matheus Cunha who was possibly playing his last match for the club ahead of an anticipated summer move to the Red Devils.

Wolves forced the issue in the second half in a bid to avoid a fourth successive defeat and the hosts got a deserved equaliser thanks to Munetsi’s bullet finish in the 75th minute.

The result saw Wolves finish in 16th place, below United on goal difference, while Brentford signed off the campaign in 10th and outside the European spots.

Cunha looked the brightest player through the early stages on what could be his last appearance in the black and gold of Wolves and his header forced Mark Flekken into his first save.

The hosts started in rampant fashion, and Nelson Semedo, another player who could also be out of Molineux by the time next season starts, lashed wide before a tame effort on target was easily saved by Flekken.

It did not take long for Thomas Frank’s side to warm into the contest though, Wolves keeper Jose Sa having his first meaningful save to make when he kept out Kevin Schade after he had danced inside and tried his luck.

Wolves were the creators of their own downfall as the visitors took the lead in the 20th minute.

The hosts tried to play it quick from the back but Rayan Ait-Nouri was caught in possession and the Bees swarmed forward, with an initial strike bouncing out to Christian Norgaard who picked out Mbeumo to open the scoring.

Brentford could have made it two before the break. Wolves wanted a foul when Cunha was brought down at one end, but play continued and Brentford broke forward with Yoane Wissa. He played the ball into Keane Lewis-Potter but, having been one-on-one with Sa, he made a mess of his end product.

Flekken remained busy throughout the first 45 minutes and he was on hand to keep out Cunha’s half-volley from range before stopping Semedo from similar distance soon after.

Brentford had another chance to double their lead at the end of an entertaining first half when Wissa took a cross down down well and stabbed towards goal. Sa did not know much about it but did enough to keep the ball out.

Wolves came flying out of the traps in the second period and should have been on level terms as Munetsi’s ball across found an unmarked Goncalo Guedes but he could only scuff wide of the target.

Molineux erupted with 15 minutes to go with an equaliser.

A long ball up the field was headed down by Jorgen Strand Larsen and into the path of Munetsi who rifled past Flekken with a magnificent first-time finish from 20 yards into the top corner.