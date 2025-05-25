Alejandro Garnacho conspicuous by his absence from Man Utd squad on final day

Alejandro Garnacho was conspicuous by his absence from Manchester United’s squad on the final day of the season, but head coach Ruben Amorim downplayed talk that his Old Trafford career is over.

The 20-year-old winger, like his brother Roberto on Instagram, expressed frustration at starting Wednesday’s 1-0 Europa League final loss to Tottenham as a substitute.

Garnacho was non-committal over his future and Amorim reportedly told the United academy graduate in the days after the defeat in Bilbao that he will be allowed to leave this summer.

The Argentina international attracted interest from Napoli and Chelsea in the winter window, and was left out of the squad taking on Aston Villa in Sunday’s season finale.

Asked if fans have seen the last of him in a United shirt, Amorim told TNT Sports: “No, Garnacho is a Manchester United player that is not in the squad today, but he continues to be a Manchester United player.”

Garnacho was not in the squad but Amorim expects him to be on Sunday’s flight to Malaysia, where United play a post-season friendly on Wednesday before travelling to Hong Kong for another one on Friday.

Pushed on whether the Argentina international will be on the post-season tour, Amorim said: “Yes, everybody’s going because we have to go to meet our fans and to give something to our fans on the other side of the world.”