Novak Djokovic claims his 100th ATP Tour-level singles title at Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic claimed his 100th ATP Tour-level singles title with a hard-fought victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Geneva Open.

Djokovic fought back from losing the first set and being a break down in the decider to beat Hurkacz 5-7 7-6 (2) 7-6 (2) in a gruelling contest lasting three hours and four minutes.

The Serbian is just the third man in the Open era – after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer – to win 100 ATP titles.

Djokovic, who turned 38 on Thursday, had not won a title since claiming Olympic gold in Paris last summer and had suffered immediate exits from previous clay court events in Madrid and Monte Carlo.

Another painful defeat looked on the cards when he served two double faults to lose his serve in the opening game of the final set, but Hurkacz played an error-strewn eighth game to allow Djokovic to level at 4-4.

More costly errors from the big-serving Pole then allowed Djokovic to ease through the tie-break and complete the perfect preparation for his bid to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title in the French Open.

“I had to work for it, that’s for sure,” a relieved Djokovic said in an on-court interview before the ball boys and girls physically formed the number 100 in tribute at the presentation ceremony.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the final match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

“Huby was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was. I had some chances to break his serve in the first set, I didn’t do it and then had a bad game that ended up with a double fault on set point.

“All of a sudden the match went to his side in a sense and I was obviously just trying to hang in there.

“I don’t know how I broke his serve, he probably broke himself in the third when he was 4-3 up but this is what happens on this level, the highest level, a few points decide the winner.

“An incredible match, 7-6 in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. So I’m just grateful to clinch the 100th here.”